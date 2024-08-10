Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $21.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.59.

RVLV stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 1,085,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

