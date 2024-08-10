Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Raised to $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 526,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,635. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.