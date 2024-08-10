Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $463.46

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 463.46 ($5.92) and traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.52). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 498 ($6.36), with a volume of 1,437 shares traded.

Ricardo Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.13. The stock has a market cap of £311.10 million, a P/E ratio of -50,000.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

