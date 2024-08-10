Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.61.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.2 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
See Also
