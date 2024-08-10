Robert W. Baird Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $38.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 1,619,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $75,477,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $68,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Aramark by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after buying an additional 1,081,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after buying an additional 931,904 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

