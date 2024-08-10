Robert W. Baird Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $360.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.08.

AXON traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $371.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.84 and its 200-day moving average is $296.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

