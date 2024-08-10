Robert W. Baird Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $158.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. 569,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,482. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 62.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 133.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

