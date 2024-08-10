Robert W. Baird Increases Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $82.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.77. 829,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 59.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.