Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $304.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.07.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.15. 625,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,854. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $317.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

