Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $2.19. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 658,091 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $65.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 877.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

