Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 4.3% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.11. 951,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,763,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

