Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Increased to GBX 535 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.07) to GBX 535 ($6.84) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.41) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 416.25 ($5.32).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Shares of LON RR traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 485 ($6.20). The company had a trading volume of 11,100,308 shares. The firm has a market cap of £40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,644.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 457.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.71.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,401.34). In other news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £12,629.10 ($16,139.42). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,401.34). Insiders acquired 3,112 shares of company stock worth $1,387,547 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.