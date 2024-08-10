Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.20.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.72. 934,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.63. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $148.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

