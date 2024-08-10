Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 750,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,094. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 2.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.