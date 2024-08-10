Royal Bank of Canada Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $130.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. 428,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,898 shares of company stock worth $5,005,058. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 520,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

