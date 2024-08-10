Royal Bank of Canada Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $150.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. 431,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,919. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.31. Qualys has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

