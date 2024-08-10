Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Chairman Purchases $789,769.06 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

