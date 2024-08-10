Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $101.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.20 or 0.04284068 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00035440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,848,073,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,827,443,771 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.