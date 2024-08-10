Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,621 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,394,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

