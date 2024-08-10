Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 762,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

