Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 361 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LLY traded up $46.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $891.68. 6,587,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $847.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $871.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

