Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in CRH by 3,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,583,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,804. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

