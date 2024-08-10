Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NUSC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.99. 70,958 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.