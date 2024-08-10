Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,059 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 193,710 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 686,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. 123,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,740. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.