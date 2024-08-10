Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,434,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after acquiring an additional 333,716 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 144,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.55. 25,795,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,340,824. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

