Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

