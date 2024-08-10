Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Flex by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $410,723.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $410,723.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,062 shares of company stock worth $18,134,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,538. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

