Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

ADI stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.31. 2,482,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,276. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $209.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.