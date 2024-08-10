Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $289.13

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.13 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 285.47 ($3.65). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.71), with a volume of 40,586 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £202.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,265.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,086.96%.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.