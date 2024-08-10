Scotiabank Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.75.

DUK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,208. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

