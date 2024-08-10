Scotiabank Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $68.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.58.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 492,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,345. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 122,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SL Green Realty by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 106,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SL Green Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,350,000 after buying an additional 88,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

