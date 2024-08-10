Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up to $78.82

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.82, but opened at $93.00. Sezzle shares last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 110,293 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.88 million and a P/E ratio of 51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,807,688.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,807,688.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,114 shares of company stock worth $7,225,625. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.