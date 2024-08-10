SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion.

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE SN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,359. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

