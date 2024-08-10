Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.76.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SHLS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 9,247,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,422. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.