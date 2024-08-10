Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $75.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.