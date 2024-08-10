Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

SHOP stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

