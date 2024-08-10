SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.54 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 9.30%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

