SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of SK Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 176,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,641. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,186 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SK Telecom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Promethos Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 260,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

