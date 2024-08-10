Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:SKY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 384,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $86.81.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

