Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Shares Up 46.3%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 46.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.
