SLERF Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. SLERF has a market capitalization of $80.49 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SLERF has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SLERF token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.16031438 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,268,565.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

