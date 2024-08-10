SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SmartRent Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMRT. DA Davidson downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

