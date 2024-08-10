Smog (SMOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,474.57

Smog (SMOG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Smog token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smog has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Smog has a market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $162,474.57 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smog Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02541519 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $196,267.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

