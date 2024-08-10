SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $285,274.90 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000877 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.