Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Solventum has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.