SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 50,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,068. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $211.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 102.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 300.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

