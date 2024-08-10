SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 11.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 16,373,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 39,736,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

