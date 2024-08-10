Southland Equity Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $52.76. 11,668,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

