Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 553,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,162,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 3.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

