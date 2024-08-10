Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 553,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,162,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.81.
Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium
About Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.