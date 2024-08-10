Starbucks’ (SBUX) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $81.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 145,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

